Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.37

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.37 and last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 20109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Accord Financial Company Profile (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

