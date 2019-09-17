Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACRS. JMP Securities cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Svb Leerink cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of ACRS stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 641,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,279. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.40% and a negative net margin of 979.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 339,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,568,660.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 699,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,881,587.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,493,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,307 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,028,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

