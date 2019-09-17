AdEx Market Capitalization Tops $5.86 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $404,314.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Gatecoin, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00207109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.01226858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00094443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015982 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020249 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, Binance, Kyber Network, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Liqui and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

