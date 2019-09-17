Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster Sells 30,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,299,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,804,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,539,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 3.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

