AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.51, 1,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

