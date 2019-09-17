Aecon Group Inc (ARE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of ARE stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$19.05. The company had a trading volume of 29,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,569. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.56.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$867.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$751.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

