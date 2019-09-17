Aencoin Price Reaches $0.0425 (AEN)

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. Aencoin has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and $127,542.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aencoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Aencoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

About Aencoin

AEN is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,834,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin. Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com.

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

