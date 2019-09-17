Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, approximately 882,861 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 418,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 120,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

