Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.19

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$53.19 and last traded at C$53.05, with a volume of 47258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.69.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In related news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.75, for a total transaction of C$65,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,493,355.32.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.