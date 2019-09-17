Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,529 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,270,000. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Alphabet by 19.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,224.23. 56,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,173. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,194.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,168.81. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The company has a market cap of $859.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

