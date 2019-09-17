alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €16.70 ($19.42) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €14.87 ($17.29) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.71 ($18.27).

Shares of AOX stock traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €15.18 ($17.65). The stock had a trading volume of 359,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €14.85 and its 200 day moving average is €14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

