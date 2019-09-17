Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.00

Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 308491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price (down from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of Altitude Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 million and a PE ratio of -11.25.

In other Altitude Group news, insider Martin Roy Varley sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £2,000,000 ($2,613,354.24).

Altitude Group Company Profile (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

