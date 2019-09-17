Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 152,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.57. 302,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,117,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

