Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AWCMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alumina in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alumina from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWCMY traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,276. Alumina has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

