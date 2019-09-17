Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $740.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report sales of $740.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $735.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $745.00 million. Amc Networks reported sales of $696.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. 26,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,819. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 68.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 76.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

