American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Position Boosted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $56,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 28.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 456,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,333,000 after purchasing an additional 229,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.17. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,358.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

