Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Shares Down 25.3%

Amerityre Corp (OTCMKTS:AMTY) was down 25.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 1,735 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 20,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amerityre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden, wheelbarrow, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

