Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Down 17.9% This Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $34,401.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00003869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.99 or 0.04946607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 39,731,064 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,716,337 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

