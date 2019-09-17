Analysts Anticipate Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) to report ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.38). Alder Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.76) to ($3.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. 609,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,407. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 8.94. The firm has a market cap of $841.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.56. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 7,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,675,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after buying an additional 1,654,624 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,230,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2,494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 247,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 237,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after buying an additional 215,098 shares during the last quarter.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

