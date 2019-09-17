Analysts Anticipate Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.07 Million

Brokerages expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report $258.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.87 million and the highest is $264.52 million. Roku posted sales of $173.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Vertical Group raised Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,156,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $3,210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,419 shares of company stock worth $20,636,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 64.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.53. The company had a trading volume of 122,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,171,891. Roku has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,852.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

