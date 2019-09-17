Analysts Anticipate SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). SVMK reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The company had revenue of $75.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

In other SVMK news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $29,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $71,190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,772,639 shares of company stock worth $75,901,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SVMK by 3,055.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter worth $169,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. 14,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. SVMK has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

