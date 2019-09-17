Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $787.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post sales of $787.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $804.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $764.01 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $760.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

ACHC traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 740,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,278. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $45.35.

In other news, CEO Debra K. Osteen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3,472.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 228.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

