Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $17.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.36 billion and the highest is $17.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $17.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $72.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.03 billion to $72.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $74.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.34 billion to $75.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,234,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,683,762,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after purchasing an additional 728,740 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $501,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $536,420,000 after purchasing an additional 826,414 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $112.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.