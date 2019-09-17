Analysts Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.07 Million

Brokerages predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post $120.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.74 million and the highest is $124.55 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $101.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $496.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.17 million to $512.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $563.74 million, with estimates ranging from $544.32 million to $599.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.20.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $402,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465,058.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $955,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 60.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 25.0% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX stock traded up $8.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,204. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.37. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $172.09 and a 52-week high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.