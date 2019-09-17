Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will announce sales of $236.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.70 million and the highest is $271.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $262.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $912.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.40 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $944.49 million, with estimates ranging from $767.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 2,136,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,805. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

