Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.12 Million

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2019

Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will post $493.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $486.00 million to $499.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $483.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.77 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

SEAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.52. 3,858,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,790. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $174,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $65,220,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,385,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,938,000 after buying an additional 321,740 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after buying an additional 215,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after buying an additional 352,071 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,515,000 after buying an additional 64,405 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

