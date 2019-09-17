Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ: FLWS) in the last few weeks:

9/14/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/30/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/29/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

8/27/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/26/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

8/1/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. 4,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.75. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $980.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $259.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,904,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,810,032.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,500. 64.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 686.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

