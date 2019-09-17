Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,383 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 0.4% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned approximately 0.18% of Apollo Global Management worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,720 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $159,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. 71,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,421. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.72 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -952.38%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

