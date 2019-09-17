Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.05

Applied Graphene Materials PLC (LON:AGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.05 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 344143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

The firm has a market cap of $10.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.49.

About Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

