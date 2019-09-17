Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Approach Resources Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation, production and acquisition of unconventional natural gas and oil properties onshore in the United States and Western Canada. The Company focuses its growth efforts primarily on finding and developing natural gas reserves in known tight gas sands and shale areas. The Company currently operates in Texas, New Mexico and Kentucky and has a non-operating interest in Western Canada. “

Get Approach Resources alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of AREX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 543,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,818. Approach Resources has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Approach Resources will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Approach Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Approach Resources by 260.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63,566 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Approach Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Approach Resources by 35.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Approach Resources (AREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Approach Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Approach Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.