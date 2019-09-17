APR Coin (APR) Market Cap Hits $44,188.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. APR Coin has a market cap of $44,188.00 and $242.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 9,120,232 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

