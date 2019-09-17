Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $652.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will post $652.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.90 million to $655.20 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $563.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.96, for a total transaction of $2,338,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.82, for a total value of $2,553,432.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,528.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,880. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.45. 621,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,517. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $187.08 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

