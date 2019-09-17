ATN (ATN) Price Tops $0.0220

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. ATN has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One ATN token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Allcoin, RightBTC and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00198439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.01183381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00089515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015422 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021243 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. ATN’s official website is atn.io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, BigONE, Hotbit and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.