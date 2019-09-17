Auctus Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Auctus has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $83,357.00 and $43.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00205637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.01245006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00095202 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016122 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,845,665 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

