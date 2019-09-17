Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by White Elm Capital LLC

White Elm Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,515 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 4.5% of White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $39,718.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.98. The company had a trading volume of 80,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,820. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $178.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.48.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

