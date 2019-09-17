Autonio (NIO) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Autonio token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Ethfinex, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $265,610.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00206267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.01223195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016011 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020644 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,160,010 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.