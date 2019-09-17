Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (CVE:XLY) fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, 277,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,263,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The firm has a market cap of $550.88 million and a PE ratio of -7.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Rifici acquired 371,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$32,017.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$129,450. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,001,000 shares of company stock worth $88,577.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (CVE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

