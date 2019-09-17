Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given a $101.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) has been assigned a $101.00 price objective by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.42% from the stock’s current price.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Avalara from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.37.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $75.14. 41,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. Avalara has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $179,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $21,452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 910,047 shares of company stock valued at $77,111,828. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

