Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Axel Springer SE (FRA:SPR)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €63.25 ($73.55) and last traded at €63.55 ($73.90), approximately 85,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €63.95 ($74.36).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axel Springer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.01 ($69.78).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.94 and a 200-day moving average of €55.32.

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

