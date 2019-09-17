Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 2.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.29, approximately 86,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 332,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Specifically, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 118,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $441,735.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 107,278,272 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,925 and sold 1,769,417 shares valued at $6,561,694. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,000,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 423,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,819,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,644 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the period.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.