Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.26

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 2,469,540 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 324,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 112,502 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

