Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 118000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

About Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

