Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.91

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.91 and traded as high as $18.17. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 1,225,172 shares trading hands.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Barrick Gold to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.52.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.