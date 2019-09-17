Beam Market Cap Reaches $44.45 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00011868 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a total market capitalization of $44.45 million and $73.98 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beam has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00205776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.01220210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00094611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 36,530,160 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.