Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get IMI PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. IMI PLC/S has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for IMI PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.