BidaskClub Upgrades Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.34.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $22.62.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $306.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.15 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 612,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,610,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

