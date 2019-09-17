BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 951,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8,776% from the previous session’s volume of 10,719 shares.The stock last traded at $6.30 and had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 423.10% and a negative net margin of 2,191.28%.

In related news, Director Simon H. Stertzer bought 166,666 shares of BioCardia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

