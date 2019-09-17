Bitcloud Trading Down 44.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $47,585.00 and $36.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 30,870,850 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

