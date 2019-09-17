bitCNY Market Capitalization Achieves $6.58 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $266.39 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00211227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.88 or 0.01248225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00095266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00016395 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020328 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 46,477,400 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

