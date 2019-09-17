Bitcoin Gold Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.07 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $10.45 or 0.00101861 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and Bithumb. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $183.02 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00498609 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039676 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002053 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000530 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, QuadrigaCX, OKEx, BitBay, Crex24, Bitinka, Bitlish, Braziliex, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Coinnest, DSX, Gate.io, Coinone, Zebpay, BitMarket, C2CX, Exrates, Bithumb, Huobi, Ovis, TDAX, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Bitsane, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Instant Bitex, Binance, Koineks, Korbit, CEX.IO, Indodax, Bleutrade, BitFlip, Trade Satoshi, Negocie Coins, Vebitcoin, Exmo, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

